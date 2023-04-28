SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Arts is celebrating National Poetry Month by hosting a poetry reading Friday, April 28. The event titled “More Than Local” will feature four Saratoga poets and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the arts center, located at 320 Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

The reading will showcase the work of poets Peg Boyers, Elaine Handley, Marilyn McCabe, and Jay Rogoff. It will be moderated by Saratoga Springs’ Poet Laureate Joseph Bruchac.

The Greenfield Review Literacy Center has generously teamed up with Saratoga Arts to underwrite the remaining ticket costs to make this poetry reading free and accessible to all.

The doors will open one hour before the start of the event. While it is free to attend, space is limited, and Saratoga Arts kindly encourages the community to register here to reserve a seat.