SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sammy Hagar and friends are coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The concert is set for July 22, 2024, at 7 p.m.

For “The Best of All Worlds” Tour, Hagar will be joined on stage by Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, and Jason Bonham on drums. Rock band Loverboy will be opening the show.

Hagar has a four-decade long career as both a solo artist and as the frontman for Van Halen. He is best known for the songs “Heavy Metal” and “I Can’t Drive 55.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.