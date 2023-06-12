ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone has announced they will be hosting comedian and “Impractical Jokers” star Sal Vulcano. The first performance is scheduled for August 25.

The New York stand-up comedian has starred on the hidden camera improv show Impractical Jokers since 2011. The show features the comedy troupe “The Tenderloins”, composed of Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, Brian Quinn and formerly Joe Gatto.

Vulcano founded the No Presh Network in 2020. He is the host of the “Hey Babe!” podcast alongside comedian Chris Distefano, as well the “Taste Buds” podcast alongside comedian Joe DeRosa.

The Funny Bone will host Vulcano for a total of 4 performances. There will be two shows on August 25 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., and two shows on August 26 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Albany Funny Bone is located within Crossgates Mall at 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany. You can buy tickets to Sal Vulcano on the Albany Funny Bone website.