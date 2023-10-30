TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rustic Barn Pub in Troy announced they will be hosting Foodstock 10, a biannual benefit concert to support the Food Pantries for the Capital District. The event is scheduled for November 5.

Foodstock (Rustic Barn Pub)

The show will feature musical performances by Losz & Friends, Off The Record, The Tyes, Soul Sky, Saratoga All Stars and Thee Mr. E Band. Beverages and food from the venue will be available for purchase.

The Food Pantries for the Capital District are a coalition of over 65 food pantries across Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady Counties. Attendees are asked to contribute a donation of at least $10, which will go toward helping local communities in need through the organization.

The Rustic Barn Pub is located at 150 Speigletown Road. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.