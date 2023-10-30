TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rustic Barn Pub in Troy announced they will be hosting Foodstock 10, a biannual benefit concert to support the Food Pantries for the Capital District. The event is scheduled for November 5.
The show will feature musical performances by Losz & Friends, Off The Record, The Tyes, Soul Sky, Saratoga All Stars and Thee Mr. E Band. Beverages and food from the venue will be available for purchase.
The Food Pantries for the Capital District are a coalition of over 65 food pantries across Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady Counties. Attendees are asked to contribute a donation of at least $10, which will go toward helping local communities in need through the organization.
The Rustic Barn Pub is located at 150 Speigletown Road. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.