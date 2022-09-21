WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scarlet Envy from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is set to perform at June Farms in West Sand Lake on September 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show will be hosted by local drag favorite Amanda Blair and will be in the Pony Barn.

Scarlet Envy came to fame on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She later appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

Tickets are still available on the SimpleTix website. Reserved seats are $45 per person and standing room and patio is $25 per person. A cash bar and food will be available.