ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany for the 12th annual Night of the Living Drag Tour. The event is scheduled for October 1 at 8 p.m.

The Twilight Zone-themed event features Angeria, Denali, Icesis Couture, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique, Rosé, and Tayce. The night will be hosted by Yvie Oddly as Rod Serling.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality drag queen competition that’s going into its 16th season. The show is presented by RuPaul, but they are not scheduled to make an appearance at the Palace.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.