ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam summer concert series schedule has been released. All concerts take place at the Rotterdam Senior Citizen’s Center at 2639 Hamburg Street.
Lineup
- June 5: The Dominant 5 Brass Quintet
- June 12: Stormin’ Noman
- June 19: The Dadtet
- June 26: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band
- July 3: The Evidence
- July 10: The Joe Sorrentino Band
- July 17: The Rotterdam Town Band
- July 24: Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes
- July 31: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band
- August 7: The Epilogue Trio
- August 14: Bossamba
All concerts are free. They will take place at the Senior Center rain or shine at 6:30 p.m.