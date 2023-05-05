ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam summer concert series schedule has been released. All concerts take place at the Rotterdam Senior Citizen’s Center at 2639 Hamburg Street.

Lineup

June 5: The Dominant 5 Brass Quintet

June 12: Stormin’ Noman

June 19: The Dadtet

June 26: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band

July 3: The Evidence

July 10: The Joe Sorrentino Band

July 17: The Rotterdam Town Band

July 24: Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes

July 31: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band

August 7: The Epilogue Trio

August 14: Bossamba

All concerts are free. They will take place at the Senior Center rain or shine at 6:30 p.m.