ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam summer concert series schedule has been released. All concerts take place at the Rotterdam Senior Citizen’s Center at 2639 Hamburg Street.

Lineup

  • June 5: The Dominant 5 Brass Quintet
  • June 12: Stormin’ Noman
  • June 19: The Dadtet
  • June 26: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band
  • July 3: The Evidence
  • July 10: The Joe Sorrentino Band
  • July 17: The Rotterdam Town Band
  • July 24: Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes
  • July 31: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band
  • August 7: The Epilogue Trio
  • August 14: Bossamba

All concerts are free. They will take place at the Senior Center rain or shine at 6:30 p.m.