ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rapper Rod Wave will be performing at the MVP Arena on Tuesday, November 7, as part of his “Nostalgia Tour.” Tickets for the tour are available online now.

In 2022, Rod Wave released “Beautiful Mind,” earning him his second Billboard number-one album. He’s known for songs such as “Street Runner,” “Green Light,” Rags2Riches 2,” and “Letter From Houston.”

Rod Wave averages 7.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Supporting acts Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic will make appearances on the tour along the way.