ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kids of Albany is returning to the Palace Theatre for a performance of “A Rocky Horror Christmas Show” and they’re bringing a special guest with them. Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will be making an appearance.

The Rated-R show features a night of “Rocky Horror” madness with a holiday twist, with everyone doing “The Time Warp.” A cult classic film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” focuses on couple Brad and Janet as they are stranded in a house filled with strange people from Transylvania.

“A Rocky Horror Christmas Show” is set for Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. Every ticket includes a prop kit and toilet paper.

Bostwick will be available for a meet-and-greet photo ops for those who have tickets. You can buy VIP and general admission tickets on the Ticketmaster website.