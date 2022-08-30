TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rockin’ on the River has kept Troy moving to the beat all summer, and the bi-weekly event will reach its funky finale this Wednesday, Aug. 31. Welcoming seven-piece band Hanzolo to the waterfront stage, the event promises explosive and emotional sound mixing soul, jazz, rock, and funk. The free concert begins at 5:30 p.m., at 433 River Street.

“Summer is still here and Hanzolo is pumped to play a free outdoor show in Troy this Wednesday,” said Carl Loewenguth, Manager of Hanzolo. “IAMDYNAMITE kicks off Rockin’ on the River at 5:30, and we start rocking at 7:00. We’re excited to see everyone there!”

“We’re excited to jam out one more time this summer,” said Geoff Brault, executive director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “Hanzolo and IAMDYNAMITE are two of New York’s hottest up-and-coming bands. Their sound is easy to dance to, and the perfect soundtrack for a night out along the Hudson.”

Rockin’ on the River is free to attend, and is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Vendors local to Downtown Troy and River Street Market will have food and drink for sale alongside information tables from area nonprofit organizations.

“The Waterfront is the place to be on Wednesday, August 31,” said Maria Decker, Manager, River Street Market. “We’re thrilled to host Rockin’ On The River outside our space on the banks of the Hudson and showcase the great music, food, drink, and more that you can only experience in downtown Troy.”