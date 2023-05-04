TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local concert series Rockin’ On The River has announced their 2023 lineup. The first show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28.

The outdoor series is held at Riverfront Park in Troy, along the banks of the Hudson River. Each of the four shows will take place on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this upcoming summer.

Rockin’ On The River is free and open to the public. The concerts will also feature local vendors from the community.

2023 Lineup

June 28: Neon Ave with Kristian Montgomery & the Winterkill Band

July 12: Legacy with Sirsy

July 26: Conehead Buddha with Josh & Tracy

August 9: Skeeter Creek with Nick & Liam

The series is presented by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. For more information on the shows, rules, and parking suggestions, visit Downtown Troy.