ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live announced they will be hosting a performance by Los Angeles-based rock duo Loveless. The concert is scheduled for March 12, 2024.

The band has put out two full studio albums since their founding in 2020, with their latest release being “Picasso”, a three song project that came out at the end of September. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can buy Loveless tickets online through the Ticketmaster website when they go on sale to the general public on December 1.