SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Classic rock bands Great White and Slaughter are coming to Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. The bands are set to perform at the Rivers Event Center on October 27 at 7 p.m.

Both bands emerged onto the rock scene in the 1980s. Great White is best known for the songs “Once Bitten Twice Shy” and “Rock Me.” Slaughter is best known for the songs “Fly To The Angels” and “Up All Night.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website.