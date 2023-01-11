ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band Toto is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on March 15 at 8 p.m. The band is also coming to Rutland, Vermont on March 6.

These stops are part of the band’s “Dogz of Oz World Tour” presented by Toto co-founder and musical director David Paich. Members Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams will be joined by bassist John Pierce, drummer Robert “Sput” Searight, keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora, keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin, and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Warren Ham.

Toto is best known for their songs “Africa,” “Hold the Line” and “Rosanna.” In 2022, “Africa” was recertified 6X Platinum. Toto has over 2 billion streams worldwide on all streaming services.

Tickets go on sale on January 13. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.