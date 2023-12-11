HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls announced they will be hosting a performance by southern rock band Molly Hatchet. The show is scheduled for March 15, 2024.

Molly Hatchet has released 12 studio albums and gone through multiple lineup changes since their founding in 1971. Known best for their songs “Flirtin’ with Disaster”, “Dreams I’ll Never See” and “Bounty Hunter”, the group put out their most recent single “Firing Line” back in November.

The band will be joined for the performance by southern rock tribute band E.B. JEB. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main Street. You can buy Molly Hatchet tickets online through the Eventbrite website.