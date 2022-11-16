ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band moe. is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany for two nights in February. The band will be performing on February 24 and 25, which coincides with “moe. Day” in Albany on the 24th.

moe. formed among musician friends at the University of Buffalo in 1990. The band recently released its 12th studio album titled, “This Is Not, We Are,” and the ‘Not Normal” EP. moe. is best known for their songs “Nebraska,” “Silver Sun,” and “In A Big Country.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.