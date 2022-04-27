ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band Moe is set to headline the first performance of the 2022 Summer at the Plaza’s Capital Concert Series at Empire State Plaza. The band is scheduled to perform on July 6.

The Capital Concert Series will feature free concerts starting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday in July at the Empire State Plaza. The Office of General Services (OGS) announced earlier in April that it would be returning to a full lineup of festivals and concerts for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season.

Moe was formed at the University of Buffalo in 1990 among musician friends. The band is known for its myriad of musical forms and epic concert performances. Moe has performed alongside the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Plant, members of the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, The Who, Gov’t Mule, and Blues Traveler.

OGS previously announced that Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is headlining New York State’s Fourth Of July Celebration presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. The Capital Concert Series is presented by Miller Lite and DeCrescente Distributing Company.

OGS said it will continue to announce the lineup of events and performances for the Summer at the Plaza season in the coming weeks.