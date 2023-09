ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band Kansas is coming to Albany. The band is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on May 11, 2024, at 8 p.m.

This stop is part of Kansas’ 50th Anniversary Tour titled “Another Fork in the Road.” The band is best known for the songs “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.