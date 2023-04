ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — British rock band Jethro Tull is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany. The band will be performing on November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Jethro Tull released its first album in 1968. Led by Ian Anderson, the band is celebrating seven decades of music. The band is best known for the songs “Aqualung” and “Locomotive Breath.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.