RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The rock band Daughtry is coming to Rutland for its “Bare Bones” tour. The band is set to perform at the Paramount Theatre on August 28 at 7 p.m.

Daughtry is fronted by Chris Daughtry, who placed fourth on the fifth season of American Idol. The band is best known for the songs “Over You,” “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” and “Waiting for Superman.”

Special guest Ayron Jones will be opening for the band. Tickets are currently on sale on the Paramount Theatre website.