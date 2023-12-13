ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band Black Veil Brides is coming to Albany. The band is set to perform at Empire Live on May 7 at 7 p.m.

This stop is part of Black Veil Brides’ “Bleeders” tour. The bands Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid will be the opening acts. Black Veil Brides is best known for the songs “In The End,” “Knives and Pens,” and “Wake Up.”

The artist presale is happening now, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.