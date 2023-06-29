SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Southern rock band 38 Special is coming to Schenectady. The band is set to perform at Rivers Casino & Resort on September 1 at 7 p.m.

38 Special has released more than 15 albums with over 20 million in sales since 1976. The band is best known for the songs “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up In You.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website. 38 Special joins previously announced bands 98 Degrees, Great White and Slaughter, and Fuel, who are also performing at Rivers this year.