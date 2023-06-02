ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rock band Rival Sons will be performing at Empire Live in Albany. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, June 4.

The hard rock group from Long Beach, CA has released 7 studio albums. Their most recent record “Darkfighter” came out on June 2, and will be accompanied by a sister album called “Lightbringer”, set to drop later this year.

Rival Sons will be joined by special guests The Record Company and Starcrawler. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street, Albany, NY. Tickets are available online.