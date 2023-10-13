ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg will be hosting a performance by Blackmore’s Night, featuring legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore. The concert is scheduled for October 27.

Blackmore, who is known for his work with Deep Purple and Rainbow, is joined alongside Candice Night and a lineup of other talented musicians to form Blackmore’s Night. The band’s music combines contemporary rock and folk elements with beautiful melodies from the Renaissance period.

The group will be joined for the performance by special guests The Wizard’s Consort. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

The event will be held in The Egg’s Hart Theatre. You can purchase Blackmore’s Night tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.