ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rising country star Zach Bryan is hitting the road for his “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” this spring, and he planned a special stop in the Capital Region. The Grammy award nominee will play MVP Arena in downtown Albany on May 26.

Last year, each date on Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” tour sold out in minutes. Registration for the 2023 tour is available through Fair AXS, now through January 29.

After the registration period ends, AXS will work to ensure any fraudulent, suspicious, or duplicated registrations are removed. Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email, starting on February 13, with all pertinent information for them to complete their purchase, subject to availability.

Tickets purchased through AXS cannot be transferred or resold for profit. If a fan can no longer attend a show, tickets can be sold on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value to another fan.

The MVP Arena show is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26. For venue information, visit the MVP Arena website.