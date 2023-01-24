TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Morgan Wade will bring her raw-hearted country rock to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall this May, according to a Tuesday morning press release from the venue. Pre-sales for the show start Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 27 at the same time.

“Morgan Wade didn’t write to be a sensation, for critical acclaim or massive concert tours,” a biography on her website reads. “She wrote to speak her truth, to save her own life—and perhaps throw a rope to others struggling with the weight of a world moving too fast, loves where you fall too hard and nights that, good or bad, seem to go on forever.”

The singer’s 2021 breakthrough single “Wilder Days” topped critical lists from Rolling Stone, TIME, and the New York Times, among other publications. “With a voice that is raw hurt, deep knowing, and somehow retained innocence, Wade wrote or co-wrote a song cycle about the issues facing teens and 20-somethings that embraced raw desire, the reality of getting high and getting sober, the realm of crawling through the wreckage with a tough vulnerability that is as singular as the young woman from Floyd, Virginia,” the online biography continues.

The Troy show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 4. Tickets will set you back anywhere from $34.50 to $39.50, depending on seat location. For more information, visit the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website.