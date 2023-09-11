ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fuze Box has announced they will be hosting a performance by rapper Riff Raff. The show is scheduled for October 24.

Blasting onto the hip-hop scene in the late 2000s, Riff Raff is best known for his songs “How to Be the Man”, “Larry Bird” and “Cuz My Gear”. The rapper was also featured on MTV’s “From G’s to Gents” and “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars”, as well as FXX’s “Major Lazer”.

Riff Raff will be joined for the concert by special guests Dollabillgates and Camtron5000. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Fuze Box is located at 12 Central Avenue in Albany. You can buy Riff Raff tickets through the Eventbrite website.