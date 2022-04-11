TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Renaissance, a band with a rich history as progressive rock pioneers who rose from the ashes of the UK rock band, the Yardbirds, is set to grace the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall stage on October 27, at 7:30 p.m. The show was announced Monday, with a members-only ticket presale beginning Thursday, April 14, and general public on-sale scheduled for April 15 at noon.

Acclaimed for its unique blending of progressive rock with classical and symphonic influences, Renaissance created a significant following in the northeast United States in the 1970s. Spearheaded by the five-octave voice of Annie Haslam and the songwriting skills of the late Michael Dunford and Betty Thatcher, they are widely considered to be the band that most successfully and routinely used the sound of a full orchestra in their recordings.

In this concert season of 2022, the band will be traveling internationally and in the U.S, presenting a special show in celebration of Annie Haslam’s 75th birthday. The repertoire will include many of the Renaissance classics along with special selections from Haslam’s many solo releases. Tickets will be available on Troy Savings Bank Music Hall’s website later this week.