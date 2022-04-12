ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nashville country powerhouse Cody Johnson announced Tuesday the addition of Tennessee mainstay, Randy Houser, and Georgia native, Drew Parker, to his Friday, August 19 show in Albany. Tickets for the MVP Arena show went on sale on March 25 and are available both online and in-person at the MVP Arena Box Office.

With four number-one hits under his belt, and fresh off the road from his own co-headlining tour, Randy Houser takes the stage with a voice the New York Times called “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over… ” Randy delivers his first taste of new music since 2019’s critically acclaimed hit “Magnolia” with the release of “Note to Self,” a perceptive song penned with the wisdom of a life fully lived.

Long established as a songwriter for some of Nashville’s biggest stars, Drew Parker has stepped into the spotlight himself, finding success most recently with his tune, “While You’re Gone”. SiriusXM took one listen to the project’s stunning title track and got it spinning as regularly as a highway find, leading parker to recognition as a Future Five for 2021 and ultimately driving his song to number one on their channel, “The Highway”.

Cody Johnson is one of many country music acts coming to the Capital Region in the next few months. A full upcoming concert list is available online, so you don’t miss a beat- pun intended.