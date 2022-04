ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rainbow Kitten Surprise is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on September 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is an alternative rock indie band from North Carolina. The band is best known for their songs “It’s Called: Freefall,” “Cocaine Jesus,” and “Devil Like Me.”

The band released their first full-length album, “How to: Friend, Love, Freefall,” in 2018. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.