HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quiet Riot will be performing at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on Sunday, October 15, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online, through the Strand Box Office at (518) 823-3484, or E1 Presents Box Office at (518) 792-0996.

The group will be celebrating 40 years of “Metal Health,” and is described as the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at #1 on Billboard Magazine. The quartet blew up after their 1983 album “Metal Health,” featuring hits such as “Bang Your Head,” “Run for Cover,” “Battle Ax,” and more.