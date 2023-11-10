ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live announced they will be hosting a performance by heavy metal band Queensrÿche. The show is scheduled for April 26, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Queensrÿche has released 16 studio albums across their multi-decade career. The show is a stop on the group’s 2024 “The Origins Tour”.

As part of the performance, Queensrÿche will be playing their self-titled debut EP as well as the album “The Warning” in their entirety. The group will be joined for the concert by heavy metal band Armored Saint.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can buy Queensrÿche tickets online through the Ticketmaster website.