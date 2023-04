SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The band is set to perform on September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Killer Queen is fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury. The band was formed in June 1993 and had its first public shows at London University. Killer Queen will be performing all the Queen classics at the SPAC concert.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.