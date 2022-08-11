SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced a new batch of shows and the on-sale ticket dates. These include shows about science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few for the kids.
Once they are on sale, tickets can be purchased through the Box Office at Proctors, in person, or by phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the Proctors website. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.
Upcoming shows
- Ancient Aliens Live, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ancient Aliens Live is an interactive conversation and experience celebrating the long-running program Ancient Aliens™ on the HISTORY® Channel.
- Tickets go on sale on August 12 at 10 a.m.
- Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless, April 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
- “Whose Line is it Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take the stage for a night of improv comedy.
- Tickets go on sale on August 16 at 10 a.m.
- Northeast Ballet’s The Nutcracker, December 2 at 10 a.m.
- This narrated version of “The Nutcracker” is an introduction to the magical world of ballet created especially for schools.
- Tickets go on sale on September 15 at 10 a.m.
- It’s a Jazzy Christmas, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.
- It’s a Jazzy Christmas has all your favorite holiday songs.
- Tickets go on sale on September 15 at 10 a.m.
- Dragons and Mythical Beasts, January 18 at 7 p.m.
- Unveil dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth.
- Tickets go on sale on September 15 at 10 a.m.
- Winnie the Pooh, March 30 at 6 p.m.
- Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl come to life in this musical stage adaptation.
- Tickets go on sale on September 15 at 10 a.m.
- Baby Shark Live!: the Christmas Show, December 20 at 6 p.m.
- Join Baby Shark and friends for adventures in the jungle and under the sea, exploring shapes, colors, numbers, and more. Includes hit songs as well as holiday classics.
- Tickets go on sale on September 23 at 10 a.m.