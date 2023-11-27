SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre announced they will be hosting a run of the musical “Chicago”. The theatre will hold multiple performances between April 19 and 20, 2024.

Set in the 1920s, the show tells the story of two vaudeville performers vying for acquittals in their separate murder cases. Originally debuting in 1975, the 1996 revival of “Chicago” is one of the longest running musicals in Broadway history.

Proctors Theatre is located at 432 State Street in Schenectady. Tickets go on sale to Proctors members on November 28 and to the general public on November 30 at 10 a.m.