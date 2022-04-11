SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Collaborative has announced the 2022-2023 Key Bank Broadway Subscription Series lineup at Proctors Theatre. The collaborative made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter with a series of videos featuring NEWS10’s John Gray and Lydia Kulbida.

You can watch all the announcements in the player above. John and Lydia were joined by Proctors CEO Philip Morris to announce the different shows.

If you become a subscriber, you can get tickets for all shows in the series before the general public and at one low price, said Proctors Collaborative.

KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors

Disney’s “Aladdin,” October 11 to 23, 2022

“Hairspray,” December 6 to 11, 2022

“Hamilton,” March 14 to 19, 2023

“Tootsie,” April 11 to 16, 2023

“Jagged Little Pill,” May 2 to 7, 2023

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” May 23 to 28, 2023

Proctors Collaborative will also be announcing the 2022–2023 Subscription Season at Capital Repertory Theatre on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday, April 12. Subscriptions go on sale on Wednesday, April 13 at the Proctors Box Office in person, via phone, or online on the Proctors website.

“Probably the biggest sign that the Proctors Collaborative is back is our ability to announce a new season! Imagine, a Disney tech is returning with “Aladdin,” “Hamilton” returns, and as many Tony awarded shows will be here as ever before. Yes, Proctors, UPH, and theRep are back,” said Morris.

Proctors subscribers can also choose one show from Capital Repertory Theatre when they are announced. Masks are now optional at Proctors Theatre, but are still required at Capital Repertory Theatre.