SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid a high demand for Matt Rife tickets, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has added a second show. The show will be on January 31, 2024 at 10 p.m., right after the first show at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for the 7 p.m. show went on sale on Tuesday, causing Proctors to experience high call volumes to its box office. As of noon, the show was almost sold out. At 2 p.m., Proctors announced that they added the 10 p.m. show.

Rife is a comedian, actor and TikTok star. He has over 13 million followers on TikTok with over 2 billion views globally. He made his television debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” and has been in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” and “Bring The Funny.” Rife also has two self-released stand-up specials.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. There is a limit of four tickets per person. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.