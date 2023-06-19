ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pride comes alive in Albany one more time this week. On Wednesday, June 21, things get festive at Empire State Plaza Convention Center.

The Pride Night Celebration at the Plaza comes to the Capital Region. This year’s celebration features drag cover group Jan’s Jukebox, which has been featured on All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Jan’s Jukebox will perform alongside DJ Phoenix as well as drag performers Philly Pina, Empress Champagne, Avi Babs Munster, Amanda Blair, Gemini Dabarbay, and Regina Sapphire.

The completely free show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. In recognition of Pride Month, the New York State Capitol is also hosting the “In the Footsteps of Heroes” exhibit.