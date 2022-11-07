SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is making its way to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The musical is playing from Tuesday, November 8 to Sunday, November 13.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” is based on the 1999 movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The musical features Broadway star and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward. The musical also features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” ended its 13-month run on Broadway in August 2019. The musical began performances in Germany in September 2019 and opened in London’s West End in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The London production reopened in July 2021 at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

Tickets are still available in person at the Proctors Box Office, by phone at (518) 346-6204, or on the Proctors website. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.