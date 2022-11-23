SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will bring back its popular “Poinsettia Pops” program on Friday night, December 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall. Organizers said the event will feature songs from The Nutcracker, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” and beloved holiday classics like “The First Noel,” “Silent Night,” and many more.

SSO will be joined by special guest vocalist, Jeanine Ouderkirk, and a few surprise artists as well. “As a singer,” Ouderkirk notes, “I find it exceptionally brilliant to rekindle such classics as ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ with my own jazz flare in the midst of orchestral radiance. And as a student and teacher of music, it is a joy to sing Maestro Cortese’s rich arrangements—a deep musical experience for all ages!”

“‘Poinsettia Pops’ is a holiday treat for the whole family,” a spokesperson for Universal Preservation Hall said. “Not to be missed.”

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or online on the Universal Preservation Hall website. Tickets are $18—children under 18 are free when accompanied by a paying adult.