COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Playhouse Stage Company has announced the musical lineup for its 36th season. The company presents professional and youth musical theatre at two venues in the Capital Region.

The Playhouse Stage Company has its year-round venue at Cohoes Music Hall. Its outdoor summer venue is at the Park Playhouse in Albany’s Washington Park.

“With this season’s productions, our goal is to continue exceeding audience expectations with first-rate musical theatre that’s both entertaining and engaging,” said Playhouse Stage Co. Producing Artistic Director Owen Smith. “This season, we’re offering a lineup of shows that, each in their own way, invite audiences to reflect on, reconsider, and redefine how they see the world around them.”

Musical lineup

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” December 1-23, 2023 at Cohoes Music Hall A hilarious and heartwarming adaptation of the classic book by Barbara Robinson about the rough and rowdy kids who force their way into their town’s annual Christmas pageant.

“Spring Awakening,” April 12-28, 2024 at Cohoes Music Hall Based on the 19th-century book of the same name, the musical explores the lives of teenagers grappling with the consequences of ignorance and suppression, as well as the exploration of their own sexuality.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” June 28 through July 21, 2024 at Cohoes Music Hall A journey through the music of the 1950s and 1960s at a high school prom and 10-year reunion.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” July 16 through August 18, 2024 at Park Playhouse Based on the book and 2001 movie of the same name, the musical follows Elle Woods as she navigates the stereotypes while studying at Harvard Law School.

“Grace for President,” February 26 through March 22, 2024 at Cohoes Music Hall The musical follows a young girl and her frustration that there has never been a woman president Playhouse Stage will be offering this program for school field trips

“Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.,” August 21-25, 2024 Based on the 2003 film which follows kidnapped Nemo and his adventure home Will take place at a new outdoor venue for the Playhouse to be announced at a later date



Playhouse Stage has been producing free, outdoor summer musicals at Park Playhouse since 1989. It has been presenting musicals year-round at Cohoes Music Hall since 2016.

Four-ticket Flex Packs can be bought online on the Playhouse Stage website or by phone at (518) 434-0776. Tickets for the individual plays will go on sale at a later date.