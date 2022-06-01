COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While Playhouse Stage Company is soon to open its 34th Summer Season of productions at Albany’s Park Playhouse with “Head Over Heels” in July and “The Wedding Singer” in August, the company is already looking ahead to its milestone 35th season in 2022 and 2023. The company, known for free summer musicals in Albany and now headquartered at the Cohoes Music Hall, released a lineup of eight shows for its 35th season, along with two plays produced by partner production company Creative License, which will be available as part of Playhouse Stage Company subscriptions.

Lineup:

Assassins by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman- October 13-30, 2022 at Cohoes Music Hall.

Disney’s Frozen Jr. by Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez- December 15-23, 2022 at Cohoes Music Hall.

[TITLE OF SHOW] by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen- January 26-February 12, 2023 at Cohoes Music Hall.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical by Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki- April 12-23, 2023 at Cohoes Music Hall.

Pinkalicious the Musical by Victoria and Elizabeth Kahn- May 3-14, 2023, at Cohoes Music Hall.

Something Rotten by Casey & Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell- June 29-July 22 at Albany’s Park Playhouse.

The Secret Garden by Marsha Norman & Lucy Simon- August 3-19, 2023 at Albany’s Park Playhouse.

Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Andrew Lloyd Weber & Tim Rice- August 23-26 at Cohoes Music Hall.

In addition to Playhouse Stage musicals, Creative License Theatre Collective will produce two regional premieres of acclaimed plays at Cohoes Music Hall during the 2022-2023 season. First, from November 18-27, 2022, is the Pulitzer Prize-winning, insightful comedy “The Flick” by Annie Baker. Then, from May 19-June 4, 2023, the company will present Steve Yockey’s daring drama “Afterlife: A Ghost Story.”

Subscriptions for the season will go on sale on June 15. Patrons may choose between a full-season subscription, which includes all ten musicals and plays produced by Playhouse Stage and Creative License for $250, or a “Pick any Five” package, which allows patrons to build a package of their choosing for $140. Single tickets to individual productions will go on sale on September 1, 2022.

More information about the Playhouse Stage 35th Season and the company’s upcoming 2022 summer season at the Park Playhouse can be found online. If you have any questions, give the box office a call at (518) 434-0776.