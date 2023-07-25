SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band Phish is set to play two shows at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) to benefit flood recovery efforts in upstate New York and Vermont. The shows are set for August 25 and 26.

Over the past month, several communities were hit with historic levels of rain and flooding. 100% of the net proceeds from the concerts will be going to The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund.

Phish was formed in Burlington, Vermont in 1983. The band is best known for the songs “Farmhouse,” “Bouncing Around the Room,” and “Sample in a Jar.”

You can request tickets on the Phish website. The request period ends on Wednesday, July 26 at noon. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.