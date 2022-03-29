SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Philadelphia Orchestra is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) alongside the films “The Princess Bride” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” The films will be playing while the orchestra plays live music along with it.

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” is scheduled for July 30 at 7:30 p.m. “The Princess Bride” is scheduled for August 6 at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra will be conducted by Justin Freer and Constantine Kitsopoulos, respectively.

Albany Pro Musica will be accompanying the “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” screening to provide the chorus. The Philadelphia Orchestra is performing at SPAC a few more times during the summer, including one performance with cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Tickets are for bother performances are available for purchase on the SPAC website.