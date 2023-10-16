ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg announced they will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The show is scheduled for October 26 at 7 p.m.

Davidson is best known for his stand-up comedy and for his work on “Saturday Night Live”, of which he recently hosted the 49th season premiere. He is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s comedy series “Bupkis”, and starred in the 2020 film “The King of Staten Island”.

In addition to his numerous acting credits, Davidson has released multiple comedy specials across his career, including “SMD” and “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York”. He was also included in Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

The performance will be held in The Egg’s Hart Theatre. You can buy Pete Davidson tickets online through the venue’s website when they go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 18.