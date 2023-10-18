ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is adding a second show at The Egg in Albany after the first show announced sold out. The second show is slated for 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. online.

Davidson is best known for his stand-up comedy and for his work on “Saturday Night Live”, of which he recently hosted the 49th season premiere. He starred in the 2020 film “The King of Staten Island” and has released multiple comedy specials across his career, including “SMD” and “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.”

In 2022, he was included on Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Tickets for the show are limited to six per order.

The event will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event, according to LiveNation’s website.