COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Playhouse Stage Company is presenting the hit musical The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. The musical is based on the first book, The Lightning Thief, of the popular 5 book series written by Rick Riordan.

The stage company explains the musical features a rock score with music and lyrics by Rob Rikicki, and a book by Joe Tracz. The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, a troubled young man struggling with dyslexia and ADHD, who finds himself expelled from five schools in as many years. Percy comes to learn he is the half-blood son of a Greek God and finds himself at “Camp Half-Blood,” where he and his friends are sent on a quest by the Oracle of Delphi to uncover the truth behind the theft of Zeus’s lightning bolt.

The show assembles the teen students of the playhouse stage academy training program. The Lightning Thief plays from April 13 through 23 at Cohoes Music Hall. Shows take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.