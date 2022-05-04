ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pat Benatar and guitarist Neil Giraldo are set to perform at the Empire State Plaza as part of the 2022 Summer at the Plaza’s Capital Concert Series. They are scheduled to perform on July 13.

Benatar is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. She and Giraldo have created some of her best-known hits, including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “Shadows of the Night,” and “Heartbreaker.”

The Capital Concert Series will feature free concerts starting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday in July at the Empire State Plaza. The Office of General Services (OGS) announced earlier in April that it would be returning to a full lineup of festivals and concerts for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season.

The Capital Concert series kicks off on July 6 with a performance by Moe. OGS previously announced that Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is headlining New York State’s Fourth Of July Celebration presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. The Capital Concert Series is presented by Miller Lite and DeCrescente Distributing Company.

OGS said it will continue to announce the lineup of events and performances for the Summer at the Plaza season in the coming weeks.