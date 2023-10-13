SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music singer Parker McCollum will perform at SPAC’s Broadview Stage on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. as part of his “Burn It Down” tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. online.

According to his website, McCollum is the owner of PYM Music and released his first EP 10 years ago in 2013. He is known for his hits such as “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved by You,” and “Handle on You.”

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together,” McCollum said. “I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”