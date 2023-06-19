The grand hall that is The Palace (Palace Theatre/Doug Mitchell)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre has announced they will be hosting Christian rock band Casting Crowns. The performance is scheduled for September 28 at 7 p.m.

The Grammy Award winning multi-platinum group was founded in 1999 by vocalist Mark Hall, who is a youth pastor. This upcoming tour celebrates the 20th-anniversary of their self-titled debut studio album, and the performance will feature a live orchestra.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. You can purchase Casting Crowns tickets on the Palace’s website starting at 10 a.m. on June 23.